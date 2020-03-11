Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) up -26.99% since start of the year

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) is -20.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $4.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The CIG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.88% off the consensus price target high of $4.23 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 22.38% higher than the price target low of $3.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.67, the stock is -16.64% and -21.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.72 million and changing 3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -21.43% off its SMA200. CIG registered -26.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.45.

The stock witnessed a -23.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.29%, and is -14.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.46% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has around 6031 employees, a market worth around $4.22B and $5.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.47 and Fwd P/E is 7.85. Profit margin for the company is 15.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.33% and -33.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 18.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.40% year-over-year.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Top Institutional Holders

162 institutions hold shares in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG), with 145.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 12.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.58B, and float is at 1.13B with Short Float at 0.36%. Institutions hold 12.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.88 million shares valued at $54.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.30% of the CIG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Bank Of Nova Scotia / with 8.97 million shares valued at $30.59 million to account for 4.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AQR Capital Management, LLC which holds 7.4 million shares representing 3.87% and valued at over $25.24 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 6.02 million with a market value of $20.52 million.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) that is trading 8.68% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.93% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.22.