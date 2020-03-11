Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) up -88.39% since start of the year

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) is 7.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $4.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The CORV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 70.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is 22.08% and 18.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.15 million and changing 15.22% at the moment leaves the stock -71.75% off its SMA200. CORV registered -88.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3700 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5500.

The stock witnessed a 39.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.57%, and is 14.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.89% over the week and 24.71% over the month.

Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $26.75M and $30.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 110.14% and -90.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.30%).

Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Correvio Pharma Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $10.74M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 29.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.10% in year-over-year returns.

Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.11% while institutional investors hold 8.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.61M, and float is at 54.21M with Short Float at 4.79%. Institutions hold 8.41% of the Float.

Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.