Dissecting CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) top performing stock: Get the Stats

CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE: CTL) is -15.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.64 and a high of $15.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $11.17, the stock is -14.38% and -16.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.86 million and changing 8.87% at the moment leaves the stock -11.25% off its SMA200. CTL registered -9.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.59.

The stock witnessed a -23.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.12%, and is -10.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) has around 42500 employees, a market worth around $12.77B and $22.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.35. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.87% and -26.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CenturyLink Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $5.48B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -219.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) Top Institutional Holders

970 institutions hold shares in CenturyLink Inc. (CTL), with 8.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.79% while institutional investors hold 80.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.14B, and float is at 1.08B with Short Float at 9.55%. Institutions hold 79.71% of the Float.

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SIEGEL LAURIE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SIEGEL LAURIE sold 3,072 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $43017.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59358.0 shares.

CenturyLink Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that HANKS WILLIAM BRUCE (Lead Independent Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $10.63 per share for $106300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92172.0 shares of the CTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, GLENN T MICHAEL (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $9.83 for $196600.0. The insider now directly holds 52,143 shares of CenturyLink Inc. (CTL).

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading -1.84% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.45% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 114.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.54.