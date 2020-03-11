Dissecting Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is -37.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.73 and a high of $5.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The GGB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $3.04, the stock is -27.12% and -34.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.6 million and changing 7.80% at the moment leaves the stock -20.35% off its SMA200. GGB registered -22.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.81.

The stock witnessed a -35.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.27%, and is -20.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.48% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has around 40061 employees, a market worth around $5.48B and $8.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.74 and Fwd P/E is 9.53. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.36% and -43.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is at an average rating of 2.50.

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $9.53B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 257.00% year-over-year.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Top Institutional Holders

191 institutions hold shares in Gerdau S.A. (GGB), holding a 31.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.80B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 7.05%. Institutions hold 31.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 104.67 million shares valued at $512.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 39.07% of the GGB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Contrarian Capital Management, LLC with 23.42 million shares valued at $114.76 million to account for 8.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 14.19 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $69.54 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 10.86 million with a market value of $53.2 million.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -66.92% down over the past 12 months. ArcelorMittal (MT) is -48.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.64% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 64.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.97.