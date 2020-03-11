Finance

Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: 58.com Inc. (WUBA), Intuit Inc. (INTU)

By Sue Brooks

58.com Inc. (NYSE: WUBA) shares are -13.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.57% or $5.35 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.92% down YTD and -7.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.69% and -3.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2019, The Benchmark Company recommended the WUBA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Buy on August 05, 2019. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the WUBA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $55.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $66.82. The forecasts give the 58.com Inc. stock a price target range of $88.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $56.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.24 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 36.4% or 0.05%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.10% in the current quarter to $0.8, up from the $0.74 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.87, up 16.00% from $2.65 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.52 for the next year.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU), on the other hand, is trading around $269.66 with a market cap of $73.04B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $297.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Intuit Inc. (INTU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INTU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.80%.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $190.0 million, significantly lower than the $198.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $122.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 120 times at Intuit Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 53 times and accounting for 371,920 shares. Insider sales totaled 774,872 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 67 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.1M shares after the latest sales, with -5.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.00% with a share float percentage of 251.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Intuit Inc. having a total of 1,550 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.09 million shares worth more than $5.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 21.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.57 billion and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.

