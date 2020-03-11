Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Anixter International Inc. (AXE), Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) shares are 2.06% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.10% or $7.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 5.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.70% and -4.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 23, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the AXE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Longbow had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on October 31, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the AXE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $94.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $91.33. The forecasts give the Anixter International Inc. stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -2.92 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 6.0% or 6.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.70% in the current quarter to $1.5, up from the $1.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.69, up 3.60% from $7.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.12 and $2.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $8.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 76 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 282,050 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 175,765. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 146,220 and 48,503 in purchases and sales respectively.

Dosch Ted A, a Executive VP-Finance & CFO at the company, sold 400 shares worth $28000.0 at $70.00 per share on Oct 01. The Executive VP-Finance & CFO had earlier sold another 10,205 AXE shares valued at $679245.0 on Oct 08. The shares were sold at $66.56 per share. Galvin William (President & CEO) sold 16,285 shares at $69.50 per share on Sep 16 for a total of $1.13 million while Galvin William, (President & CEO) sold 6,676 shares on Sep 13 for $463982.0 with each share fetching $69.50.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI), on the other hand, is trading around $170.73 with a market cap of $29.87B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $196.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.74 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MSI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 62 times at Motorola Solutions Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 606,680 shares. Insider sales totaled 584,606 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 709.61k shares after the latest sales, with 7.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.30% with a share float percentage of 169.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Motorola Solutions Inc. having a total of 1,080 institutions that hold shares in the company.