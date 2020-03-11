Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Eni S.p.A. (E), Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) shares are -38.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.63% or $1.36 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -36.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.71% and -31.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 16, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the E stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Bernstein had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 09, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the E stock is a “Strong Sell”. 4 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.00. The forecasts give the Eni S.p.A. stock a price target range of $38.46 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.70. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 52.02 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 50.1% or 11.57%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J), on the other hand, is trading around $92.28 with a market cap of $12.69B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $107.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.55 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 340,894 shares. Insider sales totaled 122,723 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 890.11k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.30% with a share float percentage of 132.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. having a total of 790 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.13 million shares worth more than $1.36 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 9.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $839.11 million and represent 7.02% of shares outstanding.