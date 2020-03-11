Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT), Bruker Corporation (BRKR)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) shares are -20.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.74% or -$0.24 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.92% down YTD and -7.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.88% and -3.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 13, 2019, CLSA recommended the HTHT stock is a Buy, while earlier, CLSA had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on February 05, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the HTHT stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $31.99 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $266.40. The forecasts give the Huazhu Group Limited stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 87.99.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.50% in the current quarter to $1.39, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.17, up 685.40% from $0.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.82 and -$1.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.67 for the next year.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR), on the other hand, is trading around $42.34 with a market cap of $6.57B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bruker Corporation (BRKR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BRKR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $166.3 million. This represented a 68.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $521.1 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.39 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $2.35 billion from $2.35 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $6.1 million while total current assets were at $1.43 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $77.2 million, significantly lower than the $107.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $32.4 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Bruker Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 140,856 shares. Insider sales totaled 119,605 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.71M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 24.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.20% with a share float percentage of 102.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bruker Corporation having a total of 384 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 28.18 million shares worth more than $1.44 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 18.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 16.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $846.08 million and represent 10.78% of shares outstanding.