Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: IMAX Corporation (IMAX), Yext Inc. (YEXT)

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) shares are -25.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.74% or $0.83 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.24% down YTD and -30.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.26% and -11.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the IMAX stock is a Hold, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on November 01, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the IMAX stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $15.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.15. The forecasts give the IMAX Corporation stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 43.41% or 23.6%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.70% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.72, down -11.10% from $1.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 18 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 136,263 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 96,500. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

LISTER ROBERT D, a Chief Legal & Sr Exec VP at the company, sold 21,626 shares worth $306693.0 at $14.18 per share on Mar 09. The Head of Global Sales had earlier sold another 1,392 IMAX shares valued at $19741.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $14.18 per share. Weissman Kenneth Ian (Sr VP & Corporate Secretary) sold 1,520 shares at $14.18 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $21556.0 while WELTON MARK, (President, IMAX Theatres) sold 12,302 shares on Mar 09 for $174463.0 with each share fetching $14.18.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT), on the other hand, is trading around $13.91 with a market cap of $1.68B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.65% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Yext Inc. (YEXT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

YEXT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -28.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $99.2 million. This represented a -29.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $76.37 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.38 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $485.76 million from $508.15 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $318.14 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$42.43 million, significantly lower than the -$25.58 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-49.78 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 139 times at Yext Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 51 times and accounting for 877,591 shares. Insider sales totaled 981,532 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 88 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 17.45M shares after the latest sales, with -1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.80% with a share float percentage of 98.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yext Inc. having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 10.59 million shares worth more than $152.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baillie Gifford and Company held 9.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 9.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.87 million and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.