Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: RH (RH), Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

RH (NYSE: RH) shares are -31.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.16% or -$1.72 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -39.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.37% and -32.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 13, 2019, Barclays recommended the RH stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Loop Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on November 21, 2019. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the RH stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $146.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $233.67. The forecasts give the RH stock a price target range of $275.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $210.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 37.49 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 46.88% or 30.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.10% in the current quarter to $3.59, up from the $2.73 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.54, up 7.20% from $7.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.34 and $2.67. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $13.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 86 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 279,937 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 707,034. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 27,364 and 186,436 in purchases and sales respectively.

FRIEDMAN GARY G, a Chairman & CEO at the company, sold 179,636 shares worth $41.66 million at $231.91 per share on Dec 11. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 4,500 RH shares valued at $1.04 million on Dec 11. The shares were sold at $231.86 per share. Stanchak Davidsold 11,062 shares at $238.06 per share on Dec 10 for a total of $2.63 million while Preston Jack M, (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,500 shares on Dec 10 for $351083.0 with each share fetching $234.06.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR), on the other hand, is trading around $20.67 with a market cap of $2.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.32 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BLDR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Builders FirstSource Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 227,445 shares. Insider sales totaled 56,394 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.04M shares after the latest sales, with 9.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.50% with a share float percentage of 114.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Builders FirstSource Inc. having a total of 393 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.48 million shares worth more than $317.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $235.83 million and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.