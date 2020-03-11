Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) shares are -16.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 35.65% or $5.29 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -0.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 31.48% and 41.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 18, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the TNK stock is a Buy, while earlier, DNB Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the TNK stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.14. The forecasts give the Teekay Tankers Ltd. stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.92 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 45.59% or 4.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.10% in the current quarter to $2.48, up from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.4, up 38.40% from $1.91 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.32 and $1.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.29 for the next year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC), on the other hand, is trading around $0.58 with a market cap of $118.69M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Uranium Energy Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 68,660 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.08M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.40% with a share float percentage of 172.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Energy Corp. having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.41 million shares worth more than $11.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 6.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.69 million and represent 4.55% of shares outstanding.