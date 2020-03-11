Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI), Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares are -74.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.91% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -75.40% down YTD and -60.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -52.96% and -65.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Evercore ISI recommended the TTI stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 10, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TTI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2.29. The forecasts give the TETRA Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 77.73 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 83.0% or 49.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 250.00% in the current quarter to -$0.06, down from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.12, down -6.10% from -$0.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 215,525 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 137,203. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 215,525 and 121,785 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE), on the other hand, is trading around $0.34 with a market cap of $128.60M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 92.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GTE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $9.7 million. This represented a 92.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $127.93 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $2.04 billion from $1.96 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $94.74 million while total current assets were at $290.69 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $177.66 million, significantly lower than the $284.51 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-201.65 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Gran Tierra Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 3,219,366 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,248,267 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.19M shares after the latest sales, with -880.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.70% with a share float percentage of 361.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 80.26 million shares worth more than $103.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, GMT Capital Corp held 21.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., with the investment firm holding over 41.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.99 million and represent 11.19% of shares outstanding.