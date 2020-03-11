Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) shares are -47.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.59% or $0.82 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.81% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.27% down YTD and -37.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.94% and -38.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, Goldman recommended the YPF stock is a Sell, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on December 19, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the YPF stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.62. The forecasts give the YPF Sociedad Anonima stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.60. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 51.82 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 59.47% or 20.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -252.40% in the current quarter to -$0.24, down from the $1.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.89, down -9.90% from $3.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.02 and $0.36. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.38 for the next year.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), on the other hand, is trading around $46.25 with a market cap of $11.10B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MMP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 44.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $214.34 million. This represented a 71.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $740.68 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.25 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.44 billion from $8.39 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $459.41 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.32 billion, significantly lower than the $1.35 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $377.19 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 212,807 shares. Insider sales totaled 98,747 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 539.86k shares after the latest sales, with 57.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.20% with a share float percentage of 227.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. having a total of 731 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 16.92 million shares worth more than $1.06 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 7.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $792.07 million and represent 5.53% of shares outstanding.