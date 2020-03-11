Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Zuora Inc. (ZUO), Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND)

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) shares are -23.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.98% or $0.72 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -25.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.47% and -29.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 31, 2019, Needham recommended the ZUO stock is a Buy, while earlier, First Analysis Sec had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 15, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ZUO stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.38. The forecasts give the Zuora Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.99 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 49.86% or 15.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.1, up from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.35, up 18.00% from -$0.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,058,064 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,336,021. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,750 and 12,052 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pileggi Jennifer, a SVP, GC and Corp. Secretary at the company, sold 264 shares worth $3746.0 at $14.19 per share on Jan 02. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 1,381 ZUO shares valued at $19597.0 on Jan 02. The shares were sold at $14.19 per share. Cromley Brent R. Jr. (SVP, Technology) sold 439 shares at $14.19 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $6230.0 while Pressman Jason, (Director) sold 9,968 shares on Dec 16 for $142040.0 with each share fetching $14.25.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND), on the other hand, is trading around $47.36 with a market cap of $4.83B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $60.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FND’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.80%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 565,249 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,394,991 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.35M shares after the latest sales, with -67.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. having a total of 296 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ares Management LLC with over 12.31 million shares worth more than $625.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Ares Management LLC held 12.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 10.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $522.7 million and represent 10.13% of shares outstanding.