Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) And Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Among Headliners

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) shares are -16.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.65% or $0.53 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.20% down YTD and 12.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.92% and -3.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, H.C. Wainwright recommended the EPZM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 04, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the EPZM stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.33. The forecasts give the Epizyme Inc. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.0 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 42.97% or -20.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -18.00% in the current quarter to -$0.77, down from the -$0.39 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.77, up 50.10% from -$1.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.84 and -$0.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,684,389 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 182,889. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,617,431 and 20,815 in purchases and sales respectively.

Agarwal Shefali, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, sold 2,630 shares worth $53757.0 at $20.44 per share on Jan 27. The Corporate Controller had earlier sold another 996 EPZM shares valued at $22091.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $22.18 per share. Bazemore Robert B (President & CEO) sold 6,074 shares at $20.44 per share on Jan 27 for a total of $124153.0 while Agarwal Shefali, (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,843 shares on Jan 24 for $45412.0 with each share fetching $24.64.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR), on the other hand, is trading around $44.11 with a market cap of $4.57B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SPR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $106.6 million. This represented a 94.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.96 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.64 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.61 billion from $6.7 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $4.64 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $922.7 million, significantly higher than the $769.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $690.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 304,197 shares. Insider sales totaled 97,298 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 30 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.03M shares after the latest sales, with 14.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.40% with a share float percentage of 102.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. having a total of 616 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.16 million shares worth more than $886.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $539.22 million and represent 7.15% of shares outstanding.