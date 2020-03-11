Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) shares are -16.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.69% or $0.22 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.77% down YTD and -14.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.11% and -17.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Mizuho recommended the BDN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Mizuho had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on February 04, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the BDN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.67. The forecasts give the Brandywine Realty Trust stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.82 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 30.53% or 12.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 125.00% in the current quarter to $0.02, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.17, up 2.50% from $0.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.19 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 523,664 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 433,187. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 187,247 and 71,357 in purchases and sales respectively.

SWEENEY GERARD H, a President and CEO at the company, sold 104,932 shares worth $1.63 million at $15.50 per share on Nov 27. The Executive Vice President & CFO had earlier sold another 5,700 BDN shares valued at $87534.0 on Dec 03. The shares were sold at $15.36 per share. SWEENEY GERARD H (President and CEO) sold 10,068 shares at $15.50 per share on Nov 26 for a total of $156054.0 while DEVUONO H JEFFREY, (EVP & Senior Managing Director) sold 2,784 shares on Nov 14 for $42623.0 with each share fetching $15.31.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PDM), on the other hand, is trading around $21.44 with a market cap of $2.73B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PDM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $14.84 million. This represented a 88.94% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $134.15 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.60 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.69 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $208.48 million, significantly higher than the $202.87 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-221.27 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 157,560 shares. Insider sales totaled 145,537 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.99M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 124.51M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.79 million shares worth more than $417.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $272.93 million and represent 9.75% of shares outstanding.