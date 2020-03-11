Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), GreenSky Inc. (GSKY)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) shares are -13.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.85% or $0.23 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 5.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.42% and -15.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 05, 2018, Raymond James recommended the CLNE stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 03, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the CLNE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.02 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.00. The forecasts give the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 66.33 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 66.33% or 66.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 25.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.03, down -1.40% from $0.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 163,800 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 53,275. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 163,800 and 53,275 in purchases and sales respectively.

Littlefair Andrew J, a CEO and President at the company, sold 27,900 shares worth $73581.0 at $2.64 per share on Jan 14. The CEO and President had earlier sold another 25,375 CLNE shares valued at $56373.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $2.22 per share.

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY), on the other hand, is trading around $6.00 with a market cap of $1.07B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GSKY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.80%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at GreenSky Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,455 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.09M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GreenSky Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with over 15.35 million shares worth more than $136.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC held 23.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 8.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.68 million and represent 13.45% of shares outstanding.