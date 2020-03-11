Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Globus Medical Inc. (GMED), Chegg Inc. (CHGG)

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) shares are -29.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.95% or $2.33 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.22% down YTD and -27.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.91% and -22.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the GMED stock is a Outperform, while earlier, SunTrust had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 08, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the GMED stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $63.25. The forecasts give the Globus Medical Inc. stock a price target range of $67.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $55.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.39 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.06% or 24.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.80% in the current quarter to $0.41, up from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.8, up 8.00% from $1.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.41 and $0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 53,076 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 121,460. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,076 and 6,460 in purchases and sales respectively.

Davidar David D, a Director at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $540400.0 at $54.04 per share on Nov 07. The SVP, General Counsel had earlier sold another 6,460 GMED shares valued at $380494.0 on Dec 17. The shares were sold at $58.90 per share. Davidar David D (Director) sold 38,000 shares at $54.00 per share on Nov 07 for a total of $2.05 million while Huller Kelly, (SVP, General Counsel) sold 3,000 shares on Nov 07 for $167700.0 with each share fetching $55.90.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG), on the other hand, is trading around $38.97 with a market cap of $4.73B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $48.45 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.57% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Chegg Inc. (CHGG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CHGG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $82.42 million. This represented a 34.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $125.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.64 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.49 billion from $1.46 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $381.07 million while total current assets were at $807.27 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $113.4 million, significantly higher than the $75.11 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $71.08 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 100 times at Chegg Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 1,646,869 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,122,529 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 65 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.57M shares after the latest sales, with 7.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 119.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chegg Inc. having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 14.49 million shares worth more than $549.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Baillie Gifford and Company held 11.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $397.52 million and represent 8.60% of shares outstanding.