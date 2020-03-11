Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Instructure Inc. (INST), Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM)

Instructure Inc. (NYSE: INST) shares are 1.18% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.33% or $0.16 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -0.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.02% and 2.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, Citigroup recommended the INST stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 14, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the INST stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $48.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.80. The forecasts give the Instructure Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 2.05.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.30% in the current quarter to -$0.14, down from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.41, up 17.50% from -$0.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.18 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 86 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 92 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 407,429 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 570,366. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 79,018 and 43,162 in purchases and sales respectively.

DeBellis Marta, a Chief Marketing Officer at the company, sold 591 shares worth $31429.0 at $53.18 per share on Dec 03. The Chief Marketing Officer had earlier sold another 12,189 INST shares valued at $594824.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $48.80 per share. Kaminer Matthew (Chief Legal Officer) sold 20,000 shares at $51.05 per share on Nov 13 for a total of $1.02 million while Coates Joshua L., (Director) sold 50,000 shares on Nov 13 for $2.52 million with each share fetching $50.38.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM), on the other hand, is trading around $10.05 with a market cap of $307.10M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Company’s shares held by institutions stand at 77.45% with a share float percentage of 26.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CNH Partners LLC with over 2.25 million shares worth more than $21.87 million. As of Jun 29, 2019, CNH Partners LLC held 7.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Governors Lane LP, with the investment firm holding over 2.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.39 million and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.