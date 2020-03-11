Exploring Strategic Opportunities: PVH Corp. (PVH), American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC)

PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) shares are -39.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.40% or $2.09 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -37.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.59% and -26.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the PVH stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on February 04, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PVH stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $63.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $108.16. The forecasts give the PVH Corp. stock a price target range of $125.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $75.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.21 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 49.13% or 15.21%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.70% in the current quarter to $1.81, down from the $1.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.46, up 1.50% from $9.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.42 and $2.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.56 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 417,490 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 69,549. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHIRICO EMANUEL, a Chairman & CEO at the company, bought 191 shares worth $14254.0 at $74.63 per share on Sep 03. The Director had earlier bought another 6,250 PVH shares valued at $502293.0 on Sep 04. The shares were bought at $80.37 per share. CHIRICO EMANUEL (Chairman & CEO) bought 133,155 shares at $74.99 per share on Sep 03 for a total of $9.99 million while NASELLA HENRY, (Director) bought 1,200 shares on May 31 for $99408.0 with each share fetching $82.84.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC), on the other hand, is trading around $40.70 with a market cap of $5.58B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.11 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ACC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at American Campus Communities Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 254,044 shares. Insider sales totaled 82,567 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -20.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.02M shares after the latest sales, with 31.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.70% with a share float percentage of 136.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Campus Communities Inc. having a total of 485 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.29 million shares worth more than $954.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $770.08 million and represent 11.92% of shares outstanding.