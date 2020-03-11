Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX), Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE)

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) shares are -38.15% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.95% or $1.53 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -36.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.17% and -38.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the SHLX stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Mizuho had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 02, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the SHLX stock is a “Hold”. 2 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $20.09. The forecasts give the Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock a price target range of $23.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 37.78 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 45.65% or 26.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.50% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.65, up 17.90% from $1.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.57. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 25,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 25,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

BENDER JAMES J, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $169000.0 at $16.90 per share on Mar 03. The Director had earlier bought another 15,000 SHLX shares valued at $248550.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $16.57 per share.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE), on the other hand, is trading around $1.36 with a market cap of $35.68M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (DSE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advisors Asset Management, Inc. with over 1.24 million shares worth more than $4.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Advisors Asset Management, Inc. held 4.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Guggenheim Capital, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 658063.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.52 million and represent 2.51% of shares outstanding.