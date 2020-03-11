Frank’s International N.V. (FI) Vs. Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP): Which Is Riskier?

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE: FI) shares are -63.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.37% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.95% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.48% down YTD and -62.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -47.67% and -47.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 28, 2018, Tudor Pickering recommended the FI stock is a Hold, while earlier, Tudor Pickering had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 02, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the FI stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $1.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.83. The forecasts give the Frank’s International N.V. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 67.24 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 68.17% or 57.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -50.00% in the current quarter to -$0.05, up from the -$0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.02, up 8.10% from -$0.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.01. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,427,583 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,063,910. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 131,590 and 536,967 in purchases and sales respectively.

Mosing Steven B., a Director at the company, sold 103,000 shares worth $577294.0 at $5.60 per share on Dec 13. The Director had earlier sold another 15,500 FI shares valued at $56462.0 on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $3.64 per share. Mosing Steven B. (Director) sold 369,200 shares at $5.47 per share on Dec 12 for a total of $2.02 million while Mosing Steven B., (Director) sold 34,584 shares on Sep 09 for $166456.0 with each share fetching $4.81.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), on the other hand, is trading around $1.16 with a market cap of $118.53M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SMLP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $19.63 million. This represented a 82.52% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $112.25 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$3.93 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Summit Midstream Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 21,428,570 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 49.04M shares after the latest sales, with 77.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 55.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.60% with a share float percentage of 52.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Summit Midstream Partners LP having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 13.91 million shares worth more than $46.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 14.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC, with the investment firm holding over 3.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.53 million and represent 3.40% of shares outstanding.