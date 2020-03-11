Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Vs. CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM): Updated Outlook

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) shares are -44.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.24% or $0.44 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -41.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.31% and -43.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2017, Argus recommended the GCI stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on July 06, 2018. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the GCI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.50. The forecasts give the Gannett Co. Inc. stock a price target range of $9.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 52.93 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 60.78% or 60.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 225.90% in the current quarter to -$0.11, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.27, up 106.90% from $0.24 reported last year. 17. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,758,862 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 201,608. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 599,706 and 201,608 in purchases and sales respectively.

WALL BARBARA W., a Director at the company, bought 26,000 shares worth $100880.0 at $3.88 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 GCI shares valued at $165000.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $3.30 per share. Tarica Laurence (Director) bought 40,000 shares at $3.85 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $154000.0 while Reed Michael, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 100,000 shares on Mar 05 for $382000.0 with each share fetching $3.82.

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM), on the other hand, is trading around $10.14 with a market cap of $976.79M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNXM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 69.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at CNX Midstream Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 33,838 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,291 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 47.82M shares after the latest sales, with 119.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.50% with a share float percentage of 67.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNX Midstream Partners LP having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 6.36 million shares worth more than $104.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC held 7.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 4.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.66 million and represent 4.99% of shares outstanding.