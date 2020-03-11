General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) dip is a big Buy opportunity

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is -20.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.65 and a high of $13.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The GE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.64% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $8.85, the stock is -23.36% and -25.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 98.69 million and changing 7.80% at the moment leaves the stock -14.61% off its SMA200. GE registered -10.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.36.

The stock witnessed a -31.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.27%, and is -18.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.68% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

General Electric Company (GE) has around 205000 employees, a market worth around $82.95B and $95.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.78. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.69% and -33.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

General Electric Company (GE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Electric Company (GE) is at an average rating of 2.30.

General Electric Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $21.01B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 99.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.00% in year-over-year returns.

General Electric Company (GE) Top Institutional Holders

2,239 institutions hold shares in General Electric Company (GE), with 12.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 63.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.37B, and float is at 8.73B with Short Float at 1.02%. Institutions hold 63.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 661.81 million shares valued at $7.39 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.57% of the GE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 636.59 million shares valued at $7.1 billion to account for 7.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 558.58 million shares representing 6.39% and valued at over $6.23 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.02% of the shares totaling 525.94 million with a market value of $5.87 billion.

General Electric Company (GE) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at General Electric Company (GE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Seidman Leslie, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $7.80 per share for a total of $50700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6500.0 shares.

General Electric Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Timko Thomas S (Vice President) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $8.83 per share for $88300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the GE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Strazik Scott (Senior Vice President) acquired 34,836 shares at an average price of $8.01 for $279036.0. The insider now directly holds 65,939 shares of General Electric Company (GE).

General Electric Company (GE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is 1.38% higher over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 20.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.52% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 88.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.16.