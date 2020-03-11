Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Amdocs Limited (DOX), Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) shares are -10.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.71% or $1.7 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -7.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.93% and -12.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2018, Stifel recommended the DOX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 19, 2018. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the DOX stock is a “Moderate Buy”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $64.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $80.50. The forecasts give the Amdocs Limited stock a price target range of $85.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $74.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.86 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 24.11% or 12.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.00% in the current quarter to $1.07, up from the $1.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.52, up 3.90% from $4.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.14 and $1.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.83 for the next year.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG), on the other hand, is trading around $2.29 with a market cap of $29.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Company’s shares held by institutions stand at 0.47% with a share float percentage of 12.68B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mizuho Financial Group Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Parametric Portfolio Associates with over 18.24 million shares worth more than $56.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Parametric Portfolio Associates held 35.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Northern Trust Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 11.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.35 million and represent 22.54% of shares outstanding.