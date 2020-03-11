Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI), CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) shares are -16.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.66% or $1.3 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -17.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.34% and -14.04% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Mizuho recommended the DEI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Mizuho had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on February 04, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the DEI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.87. The forecasts give the Douglas Emmett Inc. stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $42.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.8 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 27.86% or 12.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 953.30% in the current quarter to $0.08, down from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.41, up 5.10% from $2.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.16 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 55,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 131,309. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 15,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SIMON WILLIAM E JR, a Director at the company, bought 7,500 shares worth $300330.0 at $40.04 per share on Feb 27. The Director had earlier bought another 7,500 DEI shares valued at $283944.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $37.86 per share. Emmett Dan A (Chairman of the Board) sold 40,000 shares at $40.78 per share on May 08 for a total of $1.63 million.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF), on the other hand, is trading around $17.33 with a market cap of $2.46B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $21.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.32% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CVBF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 94.10%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at CVB Financial Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 33,692 shares. Insider sales totaled 73,534 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.8M shares after the latest sales, with 2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.50% with a share float percentage of 132.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CVB Financial Corp. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 20.36 million shares worth more than $439.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $306.0 million and represent 10.12% of shares outstanding.