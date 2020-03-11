Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT), Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares are -32.57% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.43% or $8.26 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -32.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.35% and -33.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 31, 2019, Wolfe Research recommended the EEFT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, DA Davidson had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on October 24, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the EEFT stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $106.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $180.25. The forecasts give the Euronet Worldwide Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 41.06.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $0.95, up from the $0.85 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.89, up 8.90% from $7.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.83 and $2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 205,348 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 175,017. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 67,552 and 35,285 in purchases and sales respectively.

NEWMAN JEFFREY B, a Exec VP and General Counsel at the company, sold 7,000 shares worth $1.02 million at $145.76 per share on Feb 19. The Exec VP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 5,000 EEFT shares valued at $621000.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $124.20 per share. Bruckner Martin L. (SVP – Chief Technology Officer) sold 12,893 shares at $153.97 per share on Dec 13 for a total of $1.99 million while Fountas Nikos, (CEO EFT EMEA Division) sold 70,755 shares on Dec 06 for $11.13 million with each share fetching $157.36.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI), on the other hand, is trading around $48.10 with a market cap of $5.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $60.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RHI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.20%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Robert Half International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 208,286 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,830 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.47M shares after the latest sales, with 7.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.60% with a share float percentage of 111.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Robert Half International Inc. having a total of 719 institutions that hold shares in the company.