Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) shares are -39.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.16% or $0.13 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -18.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.00% and -45.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, Goldman recommended the PRTY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on November 08, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the PRTY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.63. The forecasts give the Party City Holdco Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 69.55 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 82.38% or 53.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to reach in the current quarter to $0.88, down from the $1.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.84, down -2.70% from $1.61 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 789,355 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 35,716,258. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 32,317 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

HARRISON JAMES M, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 100,000 shares worth $232000.0 at $2.32 per share on Nov 11. The Director had earlier bought another 25,740 PRTY shares valued at $59717.0 on Nov 11. The shares were bought at $2.32 per share. MATTHEWS NORMAN S (Director) bought 212,500 shares at $2.32 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $493000.0 while Correale Michael A., (Chief Financial Officer) bought 24,300 shares on Aug 15 for $100359.0 with each share fetching $4.13.

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI), on the other hand, is trading around $6.49 with a market cap of $1.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.31% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the O-I Glass Inc. (OI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.90%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at O-I Glass Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.1M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.40% with a share float percentage of 154.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with O-I Glass Inc. having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 15.22 million shares worth more than $181.63 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Russell Investments Group, Ltd. held 9.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $176.98 million and represent 9.52% of shares outstanding.