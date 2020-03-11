Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF), Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) shares are -30.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.45% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -30.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.49% and -22.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2019, Citigroup recommended the WETF stock is a Sell, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 12, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the WETF stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.97. The forecasts give the WisdomTree Investments Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 32.6.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.24, up 5.20% from $0.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,177,064 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,230,307. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 798,071 and 212,124 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bossone Anthony, a Director at the company, bought 83,800 shares worth $326476.0 at $3.90 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 16,200 WETF shares valued at $63018.0 on Mar 02. The shares were bought at $3.89 per share. Ziemba Peter M (Chief Administrative Officer) bought 25,000 shares at $4.19 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $104685.0 while Schwartz Jeremy, (Global Head of Research) bought 20,000 shares on Feb 03 for $84086.0 with each share fetching $4.20.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC), on the other hand, is trading around $12.62 with a market cap of $28.39B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 29.60%.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.60% with a share float percentage of 221.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ecopetrol S.A. having a total of 231 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management with over 8.16 million shares worth more than $162.79 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Acadian Asset Management held 21.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.22 million and represent 20.18% of shares outstanding.