Heat Check: BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Vs. Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) shares are -27.68% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.90% or $2.16 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -25.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.92% and -20.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 24, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the BKU stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on December 10, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the BKU stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $26.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $36.92. The forecasts give the BankUnited Inc. stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $31.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 28.39 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 35.51% or 14.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.40% in the current quarter to $0.7, up from the $0.65 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.96, down -0.60% from $3.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.68 and $0.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 351,534 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 309,508. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 211,877 and 186,129 in purchases and sales respectively.

PAULS DOUGLAS J, a Director at the company, sold 4,300 shares worth $144061.0 at $33.50 per share on Feb 03. The Director had earlier sold another 45,700 BKU shares valued at $1.54 million on Feb 04. The shares were sold at $33.66 per share. Singh Rajinder P (President and CEO) sold 49,292 shares at $36.34 per share on Dec 13 for a total of $1.79 million while Singh Rajinder P, (President and CEO) sold 76,466 shares on Dec 12 for $2.78 million with each share fetching $36.35.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST), on the other hand, is trading around $37.94 with a market cap of $6.04B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.83% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.49 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ST’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Sensata Technologies Holding plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 173,332 shares. Insider sales totaled 161,475 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 697.6k shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 156.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sensata Technologies Holding plc having a total of 486 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 17.51 million shares worth more than $943.45 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $800.19 million and represent 9.41% of shares outstanding.