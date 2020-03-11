Heat Check: MRC Global Inc. (MRC) Vs. Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (ASRT)

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC) shares are -67.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 21.41% or $0.79 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -67.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -47.54% and -58.97% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 18, 2020, Cowen recommended the MRC stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a In-line on March 09, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MRC stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $4.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.50. The forecasts give the MRC Global Inc. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 64.16 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 68.0% or 50.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -500.00% in the current quarter to -$0.05, down from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.36, down -7.50% from $0.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 823,902 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 500,680. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 637,150 and 219,404 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wehrle H B III, a Director at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $515000.0 at $10.30 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 MRC shares valued at $444000.0 on Feb 26. The shares were bought at $8.88 per share. Lane Andrew R (President & CEO) sold 109,686 shares at $15.02 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $1.65 million while Ketchum Lewis Craig, (Director) sold 18,328 shares on Nov 11 for $276386.0 with each share fetching $15.08.

Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT), on the other hand, is trading around $0.74 with a market cap of $57.07M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (ASRT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ASRT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.60%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Assertio Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 339,823 shares. Insider sales totaled 90,073 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.09M shares after the latest sales, with 45.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.10% with a share float percentage of 77.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Assertio Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 6.53 million shares worth more than $8.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 8.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 5.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.25 million and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.