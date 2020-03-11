Heat Check: Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Vs. Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) shares are -39.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.54% or -$1.74 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -33.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.00% and -36.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the PRDO stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $11.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.00. The forecasts give the Perdoceo Education Corporation stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 55.56 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 57.27% or 49.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.90% in the current quarter to $0.38, up from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.52, up 5.90% from $1.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 553,715 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 498,571. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,060 and 6,834 in purchases and sales respectively.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM), on the other hand, is trading around $2.69 with a market cap of $375.95M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 56.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ETM’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -19.00%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Entercom Communications Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 434,983 shares. Insider sales totaled 83,471 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.05M shares after the latest sales, with 2.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.00% with a share float percentage of 118.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entercom Communications Corp. having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 13.23 million shares worth more than $61.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.57 million and represent 8.14% of shares outstanding.