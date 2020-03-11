Heat Check: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) Vs. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) shares are -28.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.82% or $3.3 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -27.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.89% and -24.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 09, 2019, Stephens recommended the PNFP stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on September 18, 2019. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the PNFP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $45.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $68.75. The forecasts give the Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $66.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.8 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 34.99% or 31.05%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.80% in the current quarter to $1.23, down from the $1.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.36, up 8.10% from $5.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.26 and $1.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.72 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 168,148 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 245,466. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 141,302 and 67,660 in purchases and sales respectively.

INGRAM DAVID B, a Director at the company, bought 19,000 shares worth $1.01 million at $53.10 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier bought another 20,000 PNFP shares valued at $855496.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $42.77 per share. Galante Joseph C (Director) bought 1,500 shares at $52.25 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $78375.0 while THOMPSON G KENNEDY, (Director) bought 2,000 shares on Feb 27 for $110000.0 with each share fetching $55.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL), on the other hand, is trading around $11.06 with a market cap of $1.81B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.16 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 53.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.10% with a share float percentage of 74.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.52 million shares worth more than $89.64 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 4.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 3.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.21 million and represent 2.92% of shares outstanding.