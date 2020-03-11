Heat Check: Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Vs. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) shares are -26.56% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.74% or $0.78 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -26.98% down YTD and -24.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.34% and -20.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 07, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Markets recommended the SEE stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on December 19, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the SEE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.09. The forecasts give the Sealed Air Corporation stock a price target range of $51.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 33.66 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 42.65% or 2.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $0.61, up from the $0.59 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.91, up 2.60% from $2.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.69 and $0.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 260,870 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 63,046. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 170,496 and 62,083 in purchases and sales respectively.

Chammas Emile Z., a Senior Vice President at the company, bought 7,500 shares worth $223869.0 at $29.85 per share on Mar 05. The Director had earlier bought another 2,000 SEE shares valued at $56671.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $28.34 per share. SULLIVAN JAMES M (Senior VP & CFO) bought 5,000 shares at $29.50 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $147500.0 while Doheny Edward L II, (President and CEO) bought 7,500 shares on Feb 25 for $250875.0 with each share fetching $33.45.

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP), on the other hand, is trading around $130.27 with a market cap of $20.84B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $151.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BXP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 33.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.39 million. This represented a 99.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $757.5 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.18 billion, significantly higher than the $1.15 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $53.69 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Boston Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 193,672 shares. Insider sales totaled 288,852 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 228.03k shares after the latest sales, with -0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.00% with a share float percentage of 154.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boston Properties Inc. having a total of 783 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.24 million shares worth more than $2.79 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.08 billion and represent 9.70% of shares outstanding.