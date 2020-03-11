Heat Check: WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Vs. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) shares are -46.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 17.59% or $4.78 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -42.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.14% and -33.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the WCC stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 14, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the WCC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $66.38. The forecasts give the WESCO International Inc. stock a price target range of $74.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $53.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 51.87 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 56.82% or 39.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -0.80% in the current quarter to $1, up from the $0.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.4, up 2.20% from $5.2 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.43 and $1.58. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 83,912 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 28,872. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 54,331 and 13,747 in purchases and sales respectively.

MORGAN JOHN K, a Director at the company, sold 3,077 shares worth $157819.0 at $51.29 per share on May 21. The Director had earlier sold another 1,513 WCC shares valued at $74092.0 on Jun 07. The shares were sold at $48.97 per share. Wolf Christine Ann (SVP & CHRO) bought 1,874 shares at $53.35 per share on Mar 14 for a total of $99987.0.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), on the other hand, is trading around $3.89 with a market cap of $727.86M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.68 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at ImmunoGen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 5,424 shares. Insider sales totaled 130,454 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.65M shares after the latest sales, with -7.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.00% with a share float percentage of 172.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ImmunoGen Inc. having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 14.64 million shares worth more than $74.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Redmile Group, LLC held 9.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 14.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.62 million and represent 9.50% of shares outstanding.