Heat Check: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Vs. Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH)

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares are -36.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.07% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -34.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.87% and -3.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the WWE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Consumer Edge Research had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 18, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the WWE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $41.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $56.25. The forecasts give the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stock a price target range of $66.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.77 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 37.59% or -14.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.80% in the current quarter to $0.28, up from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.58, up 22.10% from $0.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.76 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 45,482 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 507,641. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 36,962 and 2,339 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gottesman Patricia A., a Director at the company, sold 4,123 shares worth $276323.0 at $67.02 per share on Aug 09. The Director had earlier sold another 2,339 WWE shares valued at $115172.0 on Feb 25. The shares were sold at $49.24 per share. Wilson Michelle D (Co-President) sold 158,134 shares at $69.30 per share on Aug 08 for a total of $10.96 million while DUNN KEVIN, (Executive Producer & Chief Glo) sold 14,000 shares on Aug 01 for $1.03 million with each share fetching $73.40.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH), on the other hand, is trading around $12.32 with a market cap of $1.09B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.99 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DLPH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $164.0 million. This represented a 84.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.06 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.46 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.52 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.75 billion from $3.76 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.65 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $292.0 million, significantly lower than the $419.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-79.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Delphi Technologies PLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 47 times and accounting for 114,395 shares. Insider sales totaled 50,423 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 36.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 335.68k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.75M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delphi Technologies PLC having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 15.05 million shares worth more than $193.1 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 17.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Investec Asset Management Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 11.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.6 million and represent 12.91% of shares outstanding.