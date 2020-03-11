Here are the top Institutional holders of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is 10.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.60 and a high of $316.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $245.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 15.64% off its average median price target of $320.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.48% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -13.51% lower than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $261.08, the stock is -5.32% and 1.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.4 million and changing 6.37% at the moment leaves the stock 31.10% off its SMA200. NVDA registered 62.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $257.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $199.71.

The stock witnessed a 3.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.05%, and is -1.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has around 13775 employees, a market worth around $164.14B and $10.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.74 and Fwd P/E is 28.08. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.89% and -17.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.7 with sales reaching $2.99B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

2,229 institutions hold shares in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), with 25.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.17% while institutional investors hold 71.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 628.68M, and float is at 586.45M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 68.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.24 million shares valued at $11.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.72% of the NVDA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 44.73 million shares valued at $10.53 billion to account for 7.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 40.31 million shares representing 6.59% and valued at over $9.49 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.08% of the shares totaling 24.99 million with a market value of $5.88 billion.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 85 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kress Colette, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kress Colette sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $270.50 per share for a total of $540992.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143278.0 shares.

NVIDIA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Kress Colette (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $276.21 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 145211.0 shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, Drell Persis (Director) disposed off 160 shares at an average price of $315.73 for $50517.0. The insider now directly holds 17,859 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading 5.33% up over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 45.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.48% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.22.