Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is -27.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.75 and a high of $17.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The HPE stock was last observed hovering at around $11.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.17% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.52, the stock is -14.48% and -20.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.66 million and changing 3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -22.39% off its SMA200. HPE registered -27.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.83.

The stock witnessed a -21.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.59%, and is -8.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has around 61600 employees, a market worth around $15.10B and $28.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.82 and Fwd P/E is 6.01. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.16% and -34.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is at an average rating of 2.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $6.67B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.00% year-over-year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Top Institutional Holders

1,127 institutions hold shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), with 3.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 85.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 3.33%. Institutions hold 85.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 128.98 million shares valued at $2.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.97% of the HPE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 126.58 million shares valued at $2.01 billion to account for 9.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 99.15 million shares representing 7.67% and valued at over $1.57 billion, while Primecap Management Company holds 6.53% of the shares totaling 84.44 million with a market value of $1.34 billion.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Philip, the company’s CSO, Pres Hybrid IT. SEC filings show that Davis Philip sold 16,884 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $14.61 per share for a total of $246675.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Ricci Jeff T (SVP, Controller & PAO) sold a total of 9,255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $15.90 per share for $147155.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Karros Kirt P (SVP, Finance & Treasurer) disposed off 9,255 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $148080.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radware Ltd. (RDWR) that is trading -9.82% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.98% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 41.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.93.