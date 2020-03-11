Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is 2.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.98 and a high of $190.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The MSFT stock was last observed hovering at around $150.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.3% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.09% off the consensus price target high of $212.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 2.47% higher than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $160.92, the stock is -7.52% and -4.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 64.85 million and changing 6.84% at the moment leaves the stock 9.39% off its SMA200. MSFT registered 42.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $169.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $147.28.

The stock witnessed a -12.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.04%, and is -2.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has around 144000 employees, a market worth around $1259.57B and $134.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.77 and Fwd P/E is 25.52. Profit margin for the company is 33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.00% and -15.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a “Buy”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Microsoft Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.31 with sales reaching $34.37B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 22.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.90% year-over-year.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Top Institutional Holders

4,542 institutions hold shares in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), with 108.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.42% while institutional investors hold 75.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.83B, and float is at 7.50B with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 74.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 623.67 million shares valued at $98.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.20% of the MSFT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 515.2 million shares valued at $81.25 billion to account for 6.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 315.67 million shares representing 4.15% and valued at over $49.78 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.14% of the shares totaling 239.12 million with a market value of $37.71 billion.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walmsley Emma N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Walmsley Emma N sold 54 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $164.58 per share for a total of $8887.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151.0 shares.

Microsoft Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Nadella Satya (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 280,174 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $168.47 per share for $47.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.35 million shares of the MSFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, BROD FRANK H (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $173.80 for $869000.0. The insider now directly holds 60,136 shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading -7.75% down over the past 12 months. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is 59.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.26% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 63.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.