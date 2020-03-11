Here is a breakdown of the Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stock performance

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is -37.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.25 and a high of $31.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The FITB stock was last observed hovering at around $18.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.32% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 19.75% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.26, the stock is -28.30% and -32.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.57 million and changing 5.25% at the moment leaves the stock -31.72% off its SMA200. FITB registered -28.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -30.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.17.

The stock witnessed a -34.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.33%, and is -21.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.08% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) has around 19869 employees, a market worth around $14.61B and $6.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.73 and Fwd P/E is 6.17. Profit margin for the company is 38.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.53% and -39.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is at an average rating of 2.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $1.9B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.00% in year-over-year returns.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Top Institutional Holders

1,062 institutions hold shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), with 2.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 81.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 758.54M, and float is at 707.41M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 80.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 71.36 million shares valued at $2.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.03% of the FITB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 61.83 million shares valued at $1.9 billion to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 47.46 million shares representing 6.67% and valued at over $1.46 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 34.34 million with a market value of $1.06 billion.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spence Timothy, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Spence Timothy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $24.19 per share for a total of $120950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166727.0 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 30 that Forrest Frank R. (EVP) sold a total of 3,224 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 30 and was made at $28.23 per share for $91014.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50650.0 shares of the FITB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Forrest Frank R. (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $30.53 for $228990.0. The insider now directly holds 55,474 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -18.42% down over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -29.50% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.07% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.