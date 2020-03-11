Finance

Here is a breakdown of the VEREIT Inc. (VER) stock performance

By Andrew Francis

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE: VER) is -9.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.93 and a high of $10.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The VER stock was last observed hovering at around $8.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.36, the stock is -11.65% and -11.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.85 million and changing 4.11% at the moment leaves the stock -11.59% off its SMA200. VER registered 2.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.45.

The stock witnessed a -14.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.28%, and is -5.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $9.20B and $1.24B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.23. Profit margin for the company is -29.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.49% and -17.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VEREIT Inc. (VER) is at an average rating of 2.40.

VEREIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $307.12M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in VEREIT Inc. (VER), with 13.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.24% while institutional investors hold 90.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.10B, and float is at 1.08B with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 89.35% of the Float.

VEREIT Inc. (VER) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at VEREIT Inc. (VER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberts Thomas W. SEC filings show that Roberts Thomas W sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 17 at a price of $9.87 per share for a total of $246750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303455.0 shares.

VEREIT Inc. (VER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading 12.72% up over the past 12 months. The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) is -25.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.39% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 32.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.63.

