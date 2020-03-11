IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) And The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Saying Scary Stuff?

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) shares are -20.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.45% or $8.42 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.12% down YTD and -8.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.71% and -17.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 08, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the IAC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Wedbush had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on December 23, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the IAC stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $197.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $291.21. The forecasts give the IAC/InterActiveCorp stock a price target range of $322.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $255.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.12 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 38.61% or 22.49%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.90% in the current quarter to $0.18, down from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.32, up 12.70% from $4.5 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.77 and $1.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 74 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 545,730 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 462,538. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 92,872 and 52,483 in purchases and sales respectively.

Schiffman Glenn, a EVP & CFO at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $251000.0 at $251.00 per share on Feb 04. The SVP and Controller (CAO) had earlier sold another 6,168 IAC shares valued at $1.42 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $230.78 per share. Schiffman Glenn (EVP & CFO) sold 3,000 shares at $244.28 per share on Feb 03 for a total of $732840.0 while Schiffman Glenn, (EVP & CFO) sold 1,000 shares on Jan 13 for $275000.0 with each share fetching $275.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA), on the other hand, is trading around $42.33 with a market cap of $23.07B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.16 and spell out a more modest performance – a 28.45% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.75 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LSXMA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 22.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.03 billion. This represented a 60.71% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.62 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $44.19 billion from $43.65 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $2.4 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.31 billion, significantly higher than the $2.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.8 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.70% with a share float percentage of 545.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Liberty SiriusXM Group having a total of 538 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 14.86 million shares worth more than $718.35 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 14.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $397.42 million and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.