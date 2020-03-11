Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Vs. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL): Those Ticking Clocks

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) shares are -19.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.21% or $8.35 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -17.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.78% and -8.89% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Citigroup recommended the ILMN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Underweight on January 08, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the ILMN stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $268.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $339.38. The forecasts give the Illumina Inc. stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 20.99.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.60% in the current quarter to $1.27, down from the $1.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.89, up 9.80% from $6.57 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.46 and $2.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 52 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 137 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 262,543 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 239,149. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 189,534 and 90,776 in purchases and sales respectively.

FLATLEY JAY T, a Director at the company, sold 2,000 shares worth $554800.0 at $277.40 per share on Mar 03. The SVP, Chief People Officer had earlier sold another 417 ILMN shares valued at $114237.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $273.95 per share. deSouza Francis A (President and CEO) sold 3,000 shares at $275.00 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $825000.0 while Dadswell Charles, (SVP & General Counsel) sold 1,686 shares on Mar 02 for $451882.0 with each share fetching $268.02.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL), on the other hand, is trading around $4.53 with a market cap of $638.55M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 46,490 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,949,265 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 27 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -19.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 20.43M shares after the latest sales, with -9.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 14.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company.