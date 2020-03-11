Investing action plan for Baozun Inc. (BZUN) And Republic Services Inc. (RSG)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares are -7.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.82% or $0.55 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -12.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.22% and -2.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 22, 2019, CLSA recommended the BZUN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 22, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the BZUN stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $30.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $283.38. The forecasts give the Baozun Inc. stock a price target range of $332.64 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $183.21. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 89.14 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 90.75% or 83.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $3.19, up from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.25, up 849.90% from $0.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.01 and $1.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.7 for the next year.

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG), on the other hand, is trading around $93.34 with a market cap of $29.86B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $105.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Republic Services Inc. (RSG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RSG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at Republic Services Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 214,720 shares. Insider sales totaled 109,745 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 548.79k shares after the latest sales, with 48.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.80% with a share float percentage of 317.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Republic Services Inc. having a total of 1,029 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.16 million shares worth more than $2.08 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 19.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.71 billion and represent 5.98% of shares outstanding.