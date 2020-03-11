Investing action plan for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) And Precigen Inc. (PGEN)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are -43.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.45% or -$0.57 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -43.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.61% and -50.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 11, 2019, William Blair recommended the PLAY stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Stifel had Initiated the stock as a Hold on September 19, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the PLAY stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.20. The forecasts give the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock a price target range of $53.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $40.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 49.78 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 57.17% or 43.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.7, down from the $0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.83, up 6.80% from $2.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.12 and $1.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 163,554 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 84,850. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 26,700 and 26,700 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gleason John P, a SVP & CMO at the company, sold 200 shares worth $8232.0 at $41.16 per share on Dec 23. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier sold another 8,000 PLAY shares valued at $376000.0 on Jan 17. The shares were sold at $47.00 per share. Mulleady John (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 7,500 shares at $38.84 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $291272.0 while Gleason John P, (SVP & CMO) sold 11,000 shares on Dec 13 for $444613.0 with each share fetching $40.42.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.38 with a market cap of $422.19M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.2% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.79 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Precigen Inc. (PGEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 57 times at Precigen Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 33 times and accounting for 1,042,281 shares. Insider sales totaled 113,870 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 26.04M shares after the latest sales, with 36.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.90% with a share float percentage of 143.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Precigen Inc. having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company.