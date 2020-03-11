Investing action plan for Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) And Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) shares are -45.07% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.98% or -$0.63 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -40.02% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.45% and -43.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 28, 2019, DA Davidson recommended the GVA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on January 13, 2020. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GVA stock is a “Hold”. 1 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.75. The forecasts give the Granite Construction Incorporated stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 47.13 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 49.33% or 33.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -70.10% in the current quarter to $0.3, up from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.12, up 2.70% from $0.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.77 and -$0.58. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.74 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 62,954 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,130. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bjork Claes, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $108760.0 at $27.19 per share on Nov 05. The Senior Vice President & CFO had earlier bought another 2,900 GVA shares valued at $75400.0 on Nov 18. The shares were bought at $26.00 per share. Jigisha Desai (Senior Vice President & CFO) bought 2,000 shares at $27.27 per share on Nov 05 for a total of $54540.0 while Galloway Patricia D, (Director) bought 400 shares on Sep 09 for $11744.0 with each share fetching $29.36.

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI), on the other hand, is trading around $5.58 with a market cap of $203.11M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SMSI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.30%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Smith Micro Software Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 400,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,610 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 4 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.14M shares after the latest sales, with 5.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 13.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.60% with a share float percentage of 30.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smith Micro Software Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company.