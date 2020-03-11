Investors have great interest in Arista Networks Inc. (ANET), Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN)

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) shares are -1.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.68% or $14.27 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 5.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.28% and -13.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, Barclays recommended the ANET stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 04, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the ANET stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $199.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $216.82. The forecasts give the Arista Networks Inc. stock a price target range of $291.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $150.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 7.78 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 31.29% or -33.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.00% in the current quarter to $1.88, down from the $2.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.71, down -1.20% from $9.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.95 and $2.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 222 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 336 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 725,147 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,002,106. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 532,740 and 571,603 in purchases and sales respectively.

Theodosopoulos Nikos, a Director at the company, sold 1,360 shares worth $301835.0 at $221.94 per share on Feb 21. The SVP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 2,000 ANET shares valued at $389360.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $194.68 per share. MATHER ANN (Director) sold 109 shares at $224.59 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $24480.0 while Duda Kenneth, (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 19 for $4.51 million with each share fetching $225.62.

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN), on the other hand, is trading around $177.90 with a market cap of $7.12B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $261.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.86% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 81 times at Vail Resorts Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 67,257 shares. Insider sales totaled 49,661 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 44 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 549.86k shares after the latest sales, with 10.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.82% with a share float percentage of 39.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vail Resorts Inc. having a total of 623 institutions that hold shares in the company.