Investors have great interest in Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK), Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS)

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) shares are -52.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.58% or $2.0 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -46.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.84% and -43.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 27, 2019, Berenberg recommended the CUK stock is a Sell, while earlier, UBS had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on September 30, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $22.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.00. The forecasts give the Carnival Corporation & Plc stock a price target range of $59.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 48.02 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 61.24% or 0.57%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, a Director at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $930000.0 at $46.50 per share on Jul 03. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 CUK shares valued at $204151.0 on Oct 03. The shares were sold at $40.83 per share. DONALD ARNOLD W (President & CEO) bought 13,300 shares at $45.12 per share on Jun 25 for a total of $600096.0 while DONALD ARNOLD W, (President & CEO) bought 8,750 shares on Jun 25 for $397171.0 with each share fetching $45.39.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), on the other hand, is trading around $11.75 with a market cap of $1.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.63% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SGMS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.40%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 20 times at Scientific Games Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 454,762 shares. Insider sales totaled 100,478 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 38.43M shares after the latest sales, with 0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.20% with a share float percentage of 55.44M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scientific Games Corporation having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company.