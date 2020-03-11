Investors have great interest in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), Pentair plc (PNR)

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) shares are -7.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.78% or -$0.87 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -8.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.38% and -9.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 10, 2020, Compass Point recommended the CBOE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 28, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CBOE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $110.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $124.86. The forecasts give the Cboe Global Markets Inc. stock a price target range of $143.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $109.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.18 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 22.45% or -1.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.00% in the current quarter to $1.24, up from the $1.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.93, up 7.20% from $4.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.17 and $1.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 77 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 166,235 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 192,771. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 105,464 and 100,283 in purchases and sales respectively.

Froetscher Janet P, a Director at the company, sold 8,000 shares worth $994880.0 at $124.36 per share on Feb 26. The EVP, GC and Corp Sec had earlier sold another 2,237 CBOE shares valued at $276270.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $123.50 per share. Tilly Edward T (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 7,500 shares at $123.19 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $923918.0 while Schell Brian N, (Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 15,000 shares on Jan 24 for $1.8 million with each share fetching $120.00.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), on the other hand, is trading around $37.62 with a market cap of $6.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pentair plc (PNR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PNR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Pentair plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 212,428 shares. Insider sales totaled 148,325 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 987.88k shares after the latest sales, with 6.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.80% with a share float percentage of 167.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pentair plc having a total of 711 institutions that hold shares in the company.