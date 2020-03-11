Industry

Investors have great interest in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), Pentair plc (PNR)

By Richard Addington

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) shares are -7.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.78% or -$0.87 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -8.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.38% and -9.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 10, 2020, Compass Point recommended the CBOE stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 28, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the CBOE stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $110.90 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $124.86. The forecasts give the Cboe Global Markets Inc. stock a price target range of $143.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $109.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.18 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 22.45% or -1.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.00% in the current quarter to $1.24, up from the $1.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.93, up 7.20% from $4.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.17 and $1.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.35 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 77 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 166,235 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 192,771. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 105,464 and 100,283 in purchases and sales respectively.

Froetscher Janet P, a Director at the company, sold 8,000 shares worth $994880.0 at $124.36 per share on Feb 26. The EVP, GC and Corp Sec had earlier sold another 2,237 CBOE shares valued at $276270.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $123.50 per share. Tilly Edward T (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 7,500 shares at $123.19 per share on Feb 11 for a total of $923918.0 while Schell Brian N, (Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer) sold 15,000 shares on Jan 24 for $1.8 million with each share fetching $120.00.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), on the other hand, is trading around $37.62 with a market cap of $6.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $47.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Pentair plc (PNR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PNR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.70%.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Pentair plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 212,428 shares. Insider sales totaled 148,325 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 987.88k shares after the latest sales, with 6.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.80% with a share float percentage of 167.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pentair plc having a total of 711 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Industry

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Vs. Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC): Which Is Riskier?

Winifred Gerald - 0
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) shares are -9.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.23% or $0.39 higher in the...
Read more
Industry

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), Genpact Limited (G)

Richard Addington - 0
NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) shares are 5.24% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.42% or $1.31 higher in the...
Read more
Industry

Summarizing The Case For Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS), Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX)

Sue Brooks - 0
Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares are 37.76% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.75% or $0.74 higher in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Markets Sue Brooks - 0
Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is 22.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.85 and a high...
Read more

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

News Sue Brooks - 0
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) shares are 7.36% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.97% or -$0.41 lower in the...
Read more

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE: COO) is 9.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $274.77 and a...
Read more

Recent

Why has Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) gained 2.04 in last trading?

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is -31.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.46 and a...
Read more

Things appear to be looking up for M/I Homes Inc. (MHO)

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE: MHO) is 9.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.00 and a high...
Read more

These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Flowserve Corporation (FLS), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Industry Sue Brooks - 0
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) shares are -39.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.24% or -$6.7 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us