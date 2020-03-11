Investors have great interest in Grifols S.A. (GRFS), RELX PLC (RELX)

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares are -5.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.90% or $0.83 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -3.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.99% and -4.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 08, 2019, Berenberg recommended the GRFS stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on June 27, 2019. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.30 to suggest that the GRFS stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $22.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.75. The forecasts give the Grifols S.A. stock a price target range of $40.88 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 17.31 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 45.89% or 13.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.3, up from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.4, up 7.80% from $1.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.4 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.58 for the next year.

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX), on the other hand, is trading around $22.70 with a market cap of $44.45B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the RELX PLC (RELX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.60% with a share float percentage of 1.93B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RELX PLC having a total of 279 institutions that hold shares in the company.